Air Stagnation Advisory issued January 12 at 3:57PM MST until January 18 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Stagnant conditions will persist due to little vertical
mixing and light winds. Degraded air quality is expected
throughout the week as pollutants remained trapped near the
surface.
* WHERE…Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region and Lower Snake River Plain.
* WHEN…Until noon MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air
pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of residential wood
burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as
possible. Check with local agencies for possible restrictions in
your area.