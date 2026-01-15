Dense Fog Advisory issued January 15 at 5:51PM MST until January 16 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley and Shoshone/Lava Beds.
* WHEN…Until noon MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
The areas of dense fog can migrate around the area. Low visibility
conditions can occur suddenly, especially when traveling highway
speeds. In localized areas where the temperature drops below 32
degrees, the fog can deposit a thin layer of ice on road surfaces,
driveways, and sidewalks.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.