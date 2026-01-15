Skip to Content
Alerts

Dense Fog Advisory issued January 15 at 5:51PM MST until January 16 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Published 5:51 PM

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley and Shoshone/Lava Beds.

* WHEN…Until noon MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
The areas of dense fog can migrate around the area. Low visibility
conditions can occur suddenly, especially when traveling highway
speeds. In localized areas where the temperature drops below 32
degrees, the fog can deposit a thin layer of ice on road surfaces,
driveways, and sidewalks.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.