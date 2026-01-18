Skip to Content
Alerts

Air Stagnation Advisory issued January 18 at 10:27AM MST until January 20 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Updated
today at 6:32 PM
Published 10:27 AM

* WHAT…Stagnant conditions will persist due to little vertical
mixing and light winds. Degraded air quality is expected through
the early part of this week as pollutants remained trapped near
the surface.

* WHERE…Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region and Lower Snake River Plain.

* WHEN…Until noon MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Periods of air stagnation have led to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air
pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of residential wood
burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as
possible. Check with local agencies for possible restrictions in
your area.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.