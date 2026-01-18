Air Stagnation Advisory issued January 18 at 10:27AM MST until January 20 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Stagnant conditions will persist due to little vertical
mixing and light winds. Degraded air quality is expected through
the early part of this week as pollutants remained trapped near
the surface.
* WHERE…Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region and Lower Snake River Plain.
* WHEN…Until noon MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Periods of air stagnation have led to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air
pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of residential wood
burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as
possible. Check with local agencies for possible restrictions in
your area.