Air Stagnation Advisory issued January 18 at 6:16PM MST until January 20 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or
less in dense fog. For the Air Stagnation Advisory, poor air
quality will continue. This is due to an inversion and stagnant
air conditions near the surface that will continue to trap
pollutants.
* WHERE…Lower Snake River Plain.
* WHEN…For the Dense Fog Advisory, until noon MST Monday. For the
Air Stagnation Advisory, until noon MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface. Low visibility could make driving
conditions hazardous.
Idaho Transportation Department weather stations along Interstates
84 and 86 indicate visibility does fall to as little as 500 feet,
making normal high way speeds dangerous.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The fog has moved into the American Falls
area already, and should spread eastward to the Pocatello area
during the evening tonight.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.