Air Stagnation Advisory issued January 18 at 6:16PM MST until January 20 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or

less in dense fog. For the Air Stagnation Advisory, poor air

quality will continue. This is due to an inversion and stagnant

air conditions near the surface that will continue to trap

pollutants.

* WHERE…Lower Snake River Plain.

* WHEN…For the Dense Fog Advisory, until noon MST Monday. For the

Air Stagnation Advisory, until noon MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of

pollutants near the surface. Low visibility could make driving

conditions hazardous.

Idaho Transportation Department weather stations along Interstates

84 and 86 indicate visibility does fall to as little as 500 feet,

making normal high way speeds dangerous.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The fog has moved into the American Falls

area already, and should spread eastward to the Pocatello area

during the evening tonight.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.