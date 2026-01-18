Dense Fog Advisory issued January 18 at 6:16PM MST until January 19 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. Idaho
Transportation Department weather stations along Interstates 84
and 86 indicate visibility does fall to as little as 500 feet,
making normal highway speeds dangerous.
* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley and Shoshone/Lava Beds.
* WHEN…Until noon MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.