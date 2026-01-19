Air Stagnation Advisory issued January 19 at 4:31AM MST until January 20 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or
less in dense fog.
For the Air Stagnation Advisory, poor air quality will continue.
This is due to an inversion and stagnant air conditions near the
surface that will continue to trap pollutants.
* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone Region and the Lower Snake
River Plain.
* WHEN…For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 10 AM MST this morning.
For the Air Stagnation Advisory, until noon MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air
pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of residential wood
burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible. Check
with local agencies for possible restrictions in your area.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.