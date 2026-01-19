Dense Fog Advisory issued January 19 at 4:31AM MST until January 19 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or

less in dense fog.

For the Air Stagnation Advisory, poor air quality will continue.

This is due to an inversion and stagnant air conditions near the

surface that will continue to trap pollutants.

* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone Region and the Lower Snake

River Plain.

* WHEN…For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 10 AM MST this morning.

For the Air Stagnation Advisory, until noon MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of

pollutants near the surface.

Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air

pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of residential wood

burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible. Check

with local agencies for possible restrictions in your area.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.