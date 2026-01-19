Dense Fog Advisory issued January 19 at 4:41AM MST until January 19 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST THIS
MORNING…
* WHAT…For the Air Stagnation Advisory, poor air quality will
continue. This is due to an inversion and stagnant air conditions
near the surface that will continue to trap pollutants.
For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in
dense fog.
* WHERE…Lower Snake River Plain.
* WHEN…For the Air Stagnation Advisory, until noon MST Tuesday.
For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 10 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface. Low visibility could make driving
conditions hazardous.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air
pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of residential wood
burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as
possible. Check with local agencies for possible restrictions in
your area.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.