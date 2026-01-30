Air Stagnation Advisory issued January 30 at 1:04PM MST until February 2 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Poor air quality will continue. This is due to an inversion
and stagnant air conditions near the surface that will continue to
trap pollutants.
* WHERE…Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region and Lower Snake River Plain.
* WHEN…Until noon MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air
pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of residential wood
burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as
possible. Check with local agencies for possible restrictions in
your area.