Air Stagnation Advisory issued February 3 at 12:24PM MST until February 9 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Poor air quality will develop Wednesday and continue
through the weekend. This is due to an inversion and stagnant air
conditions near the surface that will continue to trap pollutants.
* WHERE…Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region and Lower Snake River Plain.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air
pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of residential wood
burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as
possible. Check with local agencies for possible restrictions in
your area.