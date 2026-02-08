Winter Weather Advisory issued February 8 at 1:14AM MST until February 9 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 12 inches

across much of Yellowstone National Park, including the south and

east park entrances. Isolated higher amounts up to 15 inches are

possible over the highest terrain. Accumulations of 1 to 5 inches

near Mammoth. Gusty 25 to 35 mph winds are expected.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The period of heaviest snowfall is forecast

to occur between 11PM Sunday and 11AM Monday with snow rates up to

1 inch per hour possible.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .