Winter Weather Advisory issued February 8 at 1:14AM MST until February 9 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches,

including over Togwotee and Teton Passes. Locally higher amounts

up to 18 inches are possible across the highest terrain of the

Tetons. Widespread wind gusts of 20 to 35 mph with the higher

terrain of the Tetons seeing gusts up to 40 mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The period of heaviest snowfall is forecast

to occur between 11PM Sunday and 11AM Monday with snow rates of

0.5 inch per hour to 1 inch per hour possible.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .