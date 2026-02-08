Winter Weather Advisory issued February 8 at 12:48PM MST until February 9 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow expected above 6000 feet. There is a chance of minor

to moderate winter weather impacts. Total snow accumulations of 1

to 7 inches.

* WHERE…Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass,

Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, and Bannock Pass.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…For MODERATE winter weather impacts, expect disruptions

to normal activities. Hazardous traveling conditions. Use extra

caution while driving. Closures and disruptions to infrastructure

may occur. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday

morning commute, especially over higher passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.