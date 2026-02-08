Winter Weather Advisory issued February 8 at 3:11PM MST until February 9 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 12 inches
south and east of the Lower Loop of Yellowstone National Park.
Isolated higher amounts up to 15 inches are possible over the
highest terrain. Total accumulations of 3 to 6 inches along the
Upper Loop and northern portions of the Lower Loop. Accumulations
of 1 to 3 inches near Mammoth. Gusty 25 to 35 mph winds are
expected.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The period of heaviest snowfall is forecast
to occur between 11 PM Sunday and 11 AM Monday with snow rates up
to 1 inch per hour possible.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .