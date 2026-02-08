Winter Weather Advisory issued February 8 at 5:24PM MST until February 9 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow expected above 6000 feet. There is a likelihood of
minor to moderate winter weather impacts. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Williams Creek Summit.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…For MODERATE winter weather impacts, expect disruptions
to normal activities. Hazardous traveling conditions. Use extra
caution while driving. Closures and disruptions to infrastructure
may occur. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday
morning commute, especially over higher passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.