Winter Weather Advisory issued February 9 at 1:18AM MST until February 9 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 11 inches
south and east of the Lower Loop of Yellowstone National Park.
Isolated higher amounts up to 16 inches are possible over the
highest terrain. Total accumulations of 3 to 7 inches along the
Upper Loop and northern portions of the Lower Loop. Accumulations
of 1 to 3 inches near Mammoth. Gusty 20 to 35 mph winds are
expected.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The period of heaviest snowfall is forecast
to occur through 11 AM Monday with snow rates up to 1 inch per
hour possible, especially over higher terrain.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .