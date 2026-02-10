Winter Weather Advisory issued February 10 at 12:04AM MST until February 11 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches
across the Teton Mountains, including Teton Pass, and the southern
portions of the Gros Ventre Mountains. The highest peaks could see
up to 15 inches of snow. Snow accumulations of 4 to 5 inches
across Togwotee Pass.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…From 5 PM Tuesday to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday commutes,
especially over Teton Pass.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest period of snow is expected
Wednesday 5AM to 5PM, with possible snowfall rates of 0.5
inch/hour to 1 inch/hour.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .