Winter Weather Advisory issued February 10 at 12:04AM MST until February 11 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches

across the Teton Mountains, including Teton Pass, and the southern

portions of the Gros Ventre Mountains. The highest peaks could see

up to 15 inches of snow. Snow accumulations of 4 to 5 inches

across Togwotee Pass.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…From 5 PM Tuesday to 5 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday commutes,

especially over Teton Pass.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest period of snow is expected

Wednesday 5AM to 5PM, with possible snowfall rates of 0.5

inch/hour to 1 inch/hour.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .