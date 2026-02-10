Winter Weather Advisory issued February 10 at 12:30PM MST until February 11 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches
across the Teton Mountains and the southern portions of the Gros
Ventre Mountains. The highest peaks could see around 12 inches of
snow. Snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches across Togwotee Pass and
4 to 9 inches across Teton Pass.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday commutes,
especially over Teton Pass.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest period of snow is expected
Wednesday 5AM to 5PM, with possible snowfall rates of 0.5
inch/hour to 1 inch/hour.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.