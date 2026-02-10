Winter Weather Advisory issued February 10 at 12:30PM MST until February 11 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches

across the Teton Mountains and the southern portions of the Gros

Ventre Mountains. The highest peaks could see around 12 inches of

snow. Snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches across Togwotee Pass and

4 to 9 inches across Teton Pass.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday commutes,

especially over Teton Pass.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest period of snow is expected

Wednesday 5AM to 5PM, with possible snowfall rates of 0.5

inch/hour to 1 inch/hour.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter.

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.