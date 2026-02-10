Winter Weather Advisory issued February 10 at 2:01AM MST until February 12 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Widespread total snow accumulations above
6500 feet elevation between 4 and 14 inches.
* WHERE…Bear River Range.
* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 5 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while
driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken
on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and
slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.