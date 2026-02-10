Winter Weather Advisory issued February 10 at 2:01AM MST until February 12 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Widespread total snow accumulations between
4 and 11 inches above 6500 feet elevation.
* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,
and Caribou Range.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the travel during this time.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.