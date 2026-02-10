Winter Weather Advisory issued February 10 at 2:42PM MST until February 12 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Accumulations up to 10 inches.
* WHERE…Bear River Range.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while
driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken
on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and
slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.