Winter Weather Advisory issued February 11 at 1:30AM MST until February 11 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches across

the Teton Mountains and the southern portions of the Gros Ventre

Mountains. The highest peaks could see around 12 inches of snow.

Snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches across Togwotee Pass and 5 to

8 inches across Teton Pass.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Wednesday commutes, especially over Teton Pass.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest period of snow is expected

Wednesday 6AM to 3PM, with possible snowfall rates of 0.5

inch/hour.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .