Winter Weather Advisory issued February 11 at 1:30AM MST until February 11 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches across
the Teton Mountains and the southern portions of the Gros Ventre
Mountains. The highest peaks could see around 12 inches of snow.
Snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches across Togwotee Pass and 5 to
8 inches across Teton Pass.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Wednesday commutes, especially over Teton Pass.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest period of snow is expected
Wednesday 6AM to 3PM, with possible snowfall rates of 0.5
inch/hour.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .