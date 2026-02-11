Winter Weather Advisory issued February 11 at 1:50AM MST until February 12 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 12 inches.
* WHERE…Bear River Range.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The storm arrived later than expect and will
keep snow going later in time.
Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while
driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken
on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and
slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.