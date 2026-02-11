Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 11 at 1:50AM MST until February 12 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Updated
today at 9:32 AM
Published 1:50 AM

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 9 inches.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,
and Caribou Range.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The storm arrived later than expected and
will linger longer than previously thought.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.