Winter Weather Advisory issued February 11 at 2:49PM MST until February 12 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
* WHERE…Bear River Range.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while
driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken
on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and
slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.