Winter Weather Advisory issued February 11 at 2:49PM MST until February 12 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,
and Caribou Range.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning
commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.