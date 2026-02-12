Dense Fog Advisory issued February 12 at 1:23AM MST until February 12 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Widespread visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, and Upper
Snake River Plain.
* WHEN…Until noon MST today.
* IMPACTS…Low visibility will make driving conditions hazardous.
Visibility can decrease suddenly and without warning. You must
slow down if on the highway to a safe speed in case of a slow down
ahead of you.
If driving, slow down, use your low beam and fog headlights if
available, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.