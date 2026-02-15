Winter Weather Advisory issued February 15 at 12:17PM MST until February 17 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow expected. There is a likelihood moderate winter
weather impacts. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches across
area mountain passes, with up to 1 inch in lower elevations such
as Salmon.
* WHERE…Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Salmon, Shoup,
Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Williams Creek
Summit, and Lemhi Pass.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…For MODERATE winter weather impacts, expect disruptions
to normal activities. Hazardous traveling conditions. Use extra
caution while driving. Closures and disruptions to infrastructure
may occur. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday
morning and evening commutes, especially over higher passes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Falling temperatures and snow levels will
bring snow to elevations below 3,000 feet Tuesday morning. The
cold front will bring an elevated risk for snow squalls capable of
producing bursts of heavy snow and gusty winds across mountain
areas, leading to brief whiteout conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.