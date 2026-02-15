Winter Weather Advisory issued February 15 at 12:17PM MST until February 17 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow expected. There is a likelihood moderate winter

weather impacts. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches across

area mountain passes, with up to 1 inch in lower elevations such

as Salmon.

* WHERE…Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Salmon, Shoup,

Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Williams Creek

Summit, and Lemhi Pass.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 5 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…For MODERATE winter weather impacts, expect disruptions

to normal activities. Hazardous traveling conditions. Use extra

caution while driving. Closures and disruptions to infrastructure

may occur. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday

morning and evening commutes, especially over higher passes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Falling temperatures and snow levels will

bring snow to elevations below 3,000 feet Tuesday morning. The

cold front will bring an elevated risk for snow squalls capable of

producing bursts of heavy snow and gusty winds across mountain

areas, leading to brief whiteout conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.