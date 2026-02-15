Winter Weather Advisory issued February 15 at 1:33PM MST until February 17 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8
inches below 7000 feet with total snow accumulations between 8 and
14 inches above 7000 feet. Blowing and drifting snow with winds
gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Bear River Range.
* WHEN…From 11 PM Monday to 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.