Winter Weather Advisory issued February 15 at 1:33PM MST until February 17 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8
inches below 7500 feet with total snow accumulations between 8 and
12 inches above 7500 feet. Blowing and drifting snow with winds
gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Frank Church Wilderness,
Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, and Sun Valley Region.
* WHEN…From 8 PM Monday to 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.