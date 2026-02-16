Winter Storm Warning issued February 16 at 1:31PM MST until February 19 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18
inches below 7000 feet and 20 to 30 inches above 7000 feet from
tonight to early Thursday morning. Blowing and drifting snow with
winds gusting as high as 55 mph tonight with frontal passage.
* WHERE…Bear River Range.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact morning and evening commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.