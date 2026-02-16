Winter Weather Advisory issued February 16 at 1:31PM MST until February 17 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches
below 7000 feet and 6 to 10 inches above 7000 feet. Blowing and
drifting snow with winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,
and Caribou Range.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.