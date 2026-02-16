Winter Weather Advisory issued February 16 at 1:31PM MST until February 17 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches
below 7500 feet and 8 to 12 inches above 7500 feet. Blowing and
drifting snow with winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Frank Church Wilderness,
Sawtooth/Stanley Basin, and Sun Valley Region.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.