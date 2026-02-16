Winter Weather Advisory issued February 16 at 9:52AM MST until February 17 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Tuesday morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The period of heaviest snow is expected
between 11PM and 9AM MST. Winds increase after 11PM, with gusts 30
mph or greater starting about 4AM. There is a 40 percent chance
for Jackson town to get greater than 4 inches of snow.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.