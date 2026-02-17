Wind Advisory issued February 17 at 12:22PM MST until February 18 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, Lower Snake
River Plain, Raft River Region, and Southern Hills/Albion
Mountains.
* WHEN…From 9 AM to 8 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
Pockets of blowing and drifting snow are possible where snow left
on the ground exists after it has ended.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.