Wind Advisory issued February 17 at 8:40AM MST until February 17 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55mph.
* WHERE…Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, and Upper
Snake River Plain.
* WHEN…Until 2 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.