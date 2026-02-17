Skip to Content
Winter Storm Warning issued February 17 at 12:18PM MST until February 19 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow. There is a lull in snowfall this
afternoon, however an additional 7 to 14 inches is possible
starting tonight and continuing into early Thursday morning.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph at times is are possible.

* WHERE…Bear River Range.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could bring
down tree branches.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

National Weather Service

