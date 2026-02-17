Winter Weather Advisory issued February 17 at 12:16PM MST until February 18 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 8
inches for much of the area, with higher accumulations 7 to 12
inches for the Pitchstone Plateau of southwest Yellowstone.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Backcountry travel will be difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Total accumulations around 2 inches near
Mammoth.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.