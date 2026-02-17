Winter Weather Advisory issued February 17 at 12:16PM MST until February 18 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12

inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Wind River Mountains West, Teton and Gros Ventre

Mountains, and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially for mountain

passes like Teton, Togwotee, and South Passes. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Wednesday and Wednesday evening

commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow accumulations 5 to 9 inches for Teton,

Togwotee, and South Passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter.

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.