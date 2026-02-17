Winter Weather Advisory issued February 17 at 3:11AM MST until February 17 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12
inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.
* WHERE…Wind River Mountains West, Teton and Gros Ventre
Mountains, and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult due to a combination of
falling snow and gusty winds. The hazardous conditions could
impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes, especially for
mountain passes like Teton, Togwotee, and South Passes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow accumulations 4 to 8 inches for Teton
and Togwotee Passes and 2 to 5 inches for South Pass. The highest
elevations of the Wind River Range could see snow accumulations
near 18 inches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .