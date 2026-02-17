Winter Weather Advisory issued February 17 at 3:11AM MST until February 17 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12

inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE…Wind River Mountains West, Teton and Gros Ventre

Mountains, and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult due to a combination of

falling snow and gusty winds. The hazardous conditions could

impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes, especially for

mountain passes like Teton, Togwotee, and South Passes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow accumulations 4 to 8 inches for Teton

and Togwotee Passes and 2 to 5 inches for South Pass. The highest

elevations of the Wind River Range could see snow accumulations

near 18 inches.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .