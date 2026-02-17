Winter Weather Advisory issued February 17 at 3:11AM MST until February 17 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6

inches across much of the area, with higher amounts 8 to 12 inches

over Pitchstone Plateau of southwest Yellowstone. Accumulations up

to 2 inches around Mammoth. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Backcountry travel will be difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .