Winter Weather Advisory issued February 17 at 3:11AM MST until February 17 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6
inches across much of the area, with higher amounts 8 to 12 inches
over Pitchstone Plateau of southwest Yellowstone. Accumulations up
to 2 inches around Mammoth. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Backcountry travel will be difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .