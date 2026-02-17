Winter Weather Advisory issued February 17 at 3:11AM MST until February 17 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. The heaviest snow will fall
this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Tuesday morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The period of heaviest snow is expected until
9AM MST.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .