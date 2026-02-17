Winter Weather Advisory issued February 17 at 3:45PM MST until February 19 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Snow accumulations between 4 and 9 inches. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Teton Valley, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, and Marsh
and Arbon Highlands.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and
Wednesday morning commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree
branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.