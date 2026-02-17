Winter Weather Advisory issued February 17 at 3:45PM MST until February 19 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. There is a lull in snowfall this afternoon, however
an additional 5 to 12 inches is possible starting tonight and
continuing into early Thursday morning. Locally higher amounts are
possible in the Big Holes and along the Montana border. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph at times are possible.
* WHERE…Beaverhead – Lemhi Highlands, Big Hole Mountains,
Centennial Mountains – Island Park, Bear Lake Valley, Blackfoot
Mountains, and Caribou Range.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and
Wednesday morning commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.