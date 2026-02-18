Wind Advisory issued February 18 at 10:59AM MST until February 18 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Locally
higher gusts are possible in favored terrain areas.
* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, Lower Snake
River Plain, Raft River Region, and Southern Hills/Albion
Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
Pockets of blowing and drifting snow are possible where snow left
on the ground exists after it has ended.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.