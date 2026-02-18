Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 18 at 11:56AM MST until February 19 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

today at 8:20 PM
Published 11:56 AM

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches with
locally higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Teton Valley, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, and Marsh
and Arbon Highlands.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Wednesday evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

National Weather Service

