Winter Weather Advisory issued February 18 at 11:56AM MST until February 19 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches with
up 12 inches across higher elevations. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph.
* WHERE…Beaverhead – Lemhi Highlands, Big Hole Mountains,
Centennial Mountains – Island Park, Bear Lake Valley, Blackfoot
Mountains, and Caribou Range.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Wednesday evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.