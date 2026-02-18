Winter Weather Advisory issued February 18 at 12:06PM MST until February 18 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches
with up to 8 additional inches in southwestern Yellowstone.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Backcountry travel will be difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Total accumulations around 3 inches near
Mammoth.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.