Winter Weather Advisory issued February 18 at 12:06PM MST until February 18 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 4 and 10

inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Wind River Mountains East, Wind River Mountains West,

Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Total snow accumulations 6 to 10 inches for

Teton, Togwotee, and South Passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter.

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.