Winter Weather Advisory issued February 18 at 12:54AM MST until February 18 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Wind River Mountains East, Wind River Mountains West,
Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow accumulations 5 to 9 inches for Teton,
Togwotee, and South Passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .